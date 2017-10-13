AHR Expo announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners

Recognizes some of the most inventive products, systems and technologies featured at the January 2018 AHR Expo in Chicago.

WESTPORT, CT – Show management today announced the winners of the 2018 AHR Expo Innovation Awards, the annual competition recognizing some of the most inventive HVACR products, systems and technologies that will be featured at the 2018 AHR Expo.

The winners were selected by a panel of third-party ASHRAE member judges who evaluated all award entries based on innovative design, creativity, application, value and market impact. The winners will be recognized in a formal ceremony during the 2018 AHR Expo, that takes place Jan. 22-24, at McCormick Place in Chicago. The AHR Expo will also announce the winner of the highly-anticipated Product of the Year Award at this ceremony.

“Each year, our winners set the bar higher for innovation in HVACR, and this year is no exception,” said Clay Stevens, president of International Exposition Company, the producers of AHR Expo. “We congratulate each of these leaders from across the industry and look forward to seeing their inventive solutions in action at the 2018 AHR Expo.”

The winners and finalists in the categories of building automation, cooling, green building, heating, indoor air quality, plumbing, refrigeration, software, tools and instruments, and ventilation are: