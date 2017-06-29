AHR Expo calls for Innovation Awards entries

WESTPORT, CONN. — The International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition is seeking entries for the 2018 AHR Expo Innovation Awards Competition, to be presented during the annual trade show, which runs Jan. 22-24, 2018, at McCormick Place in Chicago. The winners in each of the 10 product categories will receive special recognition prior to the trade show, and will be given their awards during a ceremony on Jan. 23.

The Product of the Year Award will be announced from the pool of winners, recognizing an exceptional level of leadership in HVACR innovation.

Since 2003, the Innovation Awards highlight the HVACR industry’s efforts to provide advanced solutions to its ever-changing needs. The awards call attention to the products, systems and technologies that have set elevated standards for the industry’s responsible and effective use of its resources. Categories include: building automation; cooling; green building; heating; indoor air quality; plumbing; refrigeration; software; tools and instruments; and ventilation.

“These awards publicly acknowledge the hard work companies contribute toward the future of the industry,” said Clay Stevens, president of International Exposition Company. “Each year, several hundred companies submit their latest products. While we only can select 10 winners, it is exciting to see the drive for innovation in our industry continue to grow.”

All 2018 AHR Expo exhibitors are eligible to submit a product for the Innovation Awards. Exhibitors may submit one product in each category, as long as that product has not previously won an award. To be considered, products must be exhibited at the show and available for sale by the end of January 2018. Completed entry forms and a $100 entry fee must be submitted online at www.ahrexpo.com by Aug. 16, 2017.

Judging is based on the following criteria: innovative design, creativity, application, value and market impact. All submissions will be evaluated by a panel of third-party ASHRAE member judges working in all facets of the industry.

Each year, all the entry fees (approximately $20,000) are donated to a charitable organization serving the local community where the show is held. The donation is generally used to provide much needed HVACR repairs or upgrades.

For more information on the 2018 AHR Expo or the Innovation Awards Competition, visit www.ahrexpo.com. Specific questions regarding Innovation Awards submissions can be emailed to [email protected]