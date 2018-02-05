Taco Presents Dan Holohan Comfort Award at 2018 AHR Expo

Bruce Marshall, formerly lead trainer at Emerson Swan, was presented the "Dan Holohan Lifetime Contribution to Comfort" Award at Taco Comfort Solutions’® press conference at the AHR Expo on Monday, January 22 by John Hazen White, Jr., Executive Chairman of the Board of Taco Family of Companies, and Wil VandeWiel, CEO of Taco Family of Companies.

Taco Bruce Marshall, on left, receives the Dan Holohan Lifetime Contribution to Comfort Award from John Hazen White, Jr., Executive Chairman of the Board of Taco Family of Companies, at Taco’s AHR Expo booth on Jan. 22, 2018.

Marshall is the third recipient of the award, and is recognized for his commitment to education and passion for training. He joined Emerson Swan in 2005. By the time he retired at the end of 2017, Marshall had trained tens of thousands of contractors, wholesalers and sales representatives.

Marshall began his career in the heating industry in 1968 as an oil truck driver in South Boston. From there, he went on to become a heating service technician, independent heating contractor and oil company owner.

In 1987, he began teaching oil burner technology at New England Fuel Institute. Marshal joined Atlantic Petroleum as a Field Supervisor in 1990, coordinating installations and service, as well as trouble shooting with field technicians.

Two years later, Marshall became a boiler company representative in eastern Massachusetts. During that period, he gained a reputation as a hands-on instructor. Shifting gears in 1998, he went to work for pump manufacturer Suntec Industries, covering all of New England and New York. While there, he developed a training program to teach pump technology to technicians.

Marshall served as president of the Boston Chapter of NAOHSM from 1988 to 1996. He’s is a recipient of the OESP Hugh McKee award for outstanding contributions to the oil and energy industry.

The Dan Holohan Lifetime Contribution to Comfort Award is given annually to an HVAC professional or company that has made a substantial contribution to comfort technology, advancement, or training while displaying the exceptional good humor and love of people exhibited by Dan Holohan throughout his long career. Past award winners include Dan Holohan and Robert Bean.