Tina Patrick is the winner of the Veto Pro Pac giveaway

The Informa booth (#2770) hosted a giveaway drawing during AHR Expo 2018. Informa is the parent company for such building infrastructure publications as CONTRACTOR Magazine, Contracting Business and HPAC Engineering.

The drawing was for a Veto Pro Pac tool bag. This item geared towards the professional service contractor includes 57 pockets of various sizes with the capacity to hold more than 75 hand tools. The bag stores tools vertically for easy identification and access. Features include a patented center panel design, a waterproof base, over-molded ergonomic grip, non-slip shoulder strap, and a mounted stainless steel tape clip.

The drawing was held Tuesday, January 23rd at 5:00 pm. The lucky winner was Tina Patrick of Wilburs Electric & Heating. Congratulations, Tina!