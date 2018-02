Editorial Director Bob Mader talks with Brian Fenske, Director of Commercial Sales for Navein at AHR Expo 2018.

Navien's big message at the show? That the entire boiler industry is going through a transition, and Navien intends to be at the forefront through innovation and high-efficiency. "We're seeing the phasing-out of floor-standing, cast-iron boilers," Fenske said. "They're starting to disappear."