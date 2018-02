Lindsey Ford, Manager Communications and Events for Rheem stops by the Informa booth at AHR Expo 2018.

The big message for Rheem at this year's show is one of unity; all of the company's brands including Rheem, Eemax, HGBG and RayPak are exhibiting in one booth. "All of those brands are showing new commercial products, so it's a really exciting renaissance for Rheem," Ford said.