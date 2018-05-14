Menu
hundred dollar bills
EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Weekly Show: Getting Ready for Summer

What can your contracting company do to ensure you maximize every opportunity brought on by the summer rush?

It's May, and summer's just around the corner. So what can your contracting company do to ensure you maximize every opportunity brought on by the summer rush?

In the latest episode of Cracking the Code, New York Times bestselling author Weldon Long talks about how to use the comfort survey to uncover and proactively solve issues to deliver comfort all summer long. You’ll maximize your revenue and keep your homeowner happier in the process.

Plus a return visit by Josh Kelly of RevuKangaroo, who explains the changes that are on the horizon for pay-per-click and the commoditization of the industry by Google, Amazon and the like -- and why you need to start preparing right now.

Watch the show now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show, before it enters the members-only archive on May 18th.

