Menu
Managing Online Reputation EGIA
Around the Web

EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Weekly Show — Your Reputation Is Your Brand

If you have a bad reputation . . . well, just don't have a bad one!

Your reputation is your brand. That's great if you have a good reputation, but if you have a bad one ... well, don't have a bad one.

In this week's episode of "Cracking the Code," New York Times bestselling author Weldon Long is joined by Josh Kelly of RevuKangaroo to talk about reputation management and how it can make -- or break -- your business. The good news is, anyone can take control of their reputation -- but the sooner you start the better.

EGIA

Watch the latest episode from now until May 11, when it goes into the members-only archive.

TAGS: Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Navient40th.jpg
Navien Celebrates 40 Years Worldwide
May 02, 2018
Steel_rolls_tariffs
Rising steel prices? How firms under contract can legally protect themselves
Apr 14, 2018
ShatteredKenSinclair.jpg
Meta-Morphing Mashup for Self-Creation
Mar 22, 2018
DrainBrain.jpg
General Pipe Cleaners launches new website
Nov 01, 2017