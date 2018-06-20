Lochinvar Rewards Winning VIP Contractors with Annual 'Nashville Experience'

LEBANON, Tenn. – June 19, 2018 – Lochinvar — a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, boilers, water heaters, pool heaters packaged water heating systems and storage tanks — recently hosted 16 of its top VIP Contractors and their guests for its annual four-day Nashville Experience. The visiting VIPs were treated to an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2018 CMA Fest, as well as a chance to check out Lochinvar’s world headquarters and meet with the Lochinvar business team.

Winners and their guests stayed at Nashville’s Hilton Garden Inn, a short walk from Nissan Stadium and the riverfront festival grounds. This year’s CMA lineup included country’s biggest stars such as Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Charley Pride as well as acts appearing for the first time such as Kane Brown, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. Several VIPs got photos of some of the performing artists.

During the group’s visit to Lochinvar’s headquarters in nearby Lebanon, they toured the manufacturing facility and sat down with Lochinvar leaders for round-table discussions where they learned about the company’s latest product releases and upcoming innovations while sharing their own experience, insight and feedback from the field.

“Meeting the VIP Contractors who install and work with our products every day gives us a chance to connect with them on a different, more personal level,” said Amanda McAfee, marketing representative. “After watching them interact with the VIP Contractor Program all year, it’s an honor to welcome them to our hometown and headquarters and hear their opinions, and then watch them enjoy their well-deserved reward.”

The following VIP Contractors traveled to Nashville for the festivities along with their guests:

• William Fahrner of Midwest Comfort Solutions in Joliet, Ill.

• Billie Klegraefe of Superior Plumbing in Westwood, Mass.

• Paul Powers, Jr. of Ideal Temp HVAC in Freemont, N.H.

• Michael Valletta, Jr. of Valletta Mechanical in Quincy, Mass.

• Clinton Derner of Derner Enterprises in Wasilla, Alaska

• Jeffrey Beane of Breen & Sullivan Mechanical Services in Danvers, Mass.

• Gino Langlois of Chauffage M.D. 2007, Inc. in Trois- Rivières, Quebec

• Glenn Lambert of LE Maintenance in Whitman, Mass.

• Jamey Leonardi of Mile High Plumbing in Durango, C.O.

• Stephane Nadeau of Plombexel in St-Hyacinthe, Quebec

• David Bryer of Thomas J. Kennedy Plumbing and HVAC in Raynham, Mass.

• Eric Shaw of Eric C. Shaw Mechanical in Tewksbury, Mass.

• Robert Dufresne of Empire Heating in Rutherglen, Ontario

• Todd Smith of Preferred Plumbing in Kenai, Alaska

• Joffrey Gregoire of AG Equipement et Comfort, Inc. in Saint-Lazare, Quebec

• Thomas Schrott of The Janes Company in Mukilteo, W.A.