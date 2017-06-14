Menu
American Standard employees help renovate New Jersey family shelter
Bath/Kitchen

American Standard employees help renovate New Jersey family shelter

The 12-apartment Naomi’s Way facility will reopen as permanent housing for families led by an adult with special needs, such as recovering from addiction or escaping domestic abuse, and families who are currently homeless. Facility upgrades included the replacement of the kitchens and bathrooms in each of the 12 units, as well as fresh paint and new lighting. The employee effort was bolstered by more than $100,000 in donations of American Standard fixtures, faucets and labor renovation funds.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Representatives from Catholic Charities, Diocese of Metuchen, and American Standard, part of LIXIL, celebrated the completed renovation of the Naomi’s Way family shelter located in New Brunswick, N.J.

Working on the renovation of the Naomi’s Way family shelter are American Standard brand representatives (left to right): Jaci Little, manager, marketing communications; Kelly Kasper, senior specialist, social media marketing; Brittany Scotland, brand marketing coordinator; and Beth Randall, manager, creative and technical services.

Formerly a transitional housing program for single women with children, CCDOM will re-open the 12-apartment Naomi’s Way facility as permanent housing for families led by an adult with special needs, such as recovering from addiction or escaping domestic abuse, and families who are currently homeless.

As part of the renovation, more than 40 LIXIL employees volunteered roughly 330 hours to the project that included new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as fresh paint and new lighting. The employee effort was bolstered by more than $100,000 in donations of American Standard fixtures, faucets and labor renovation funds.

Facility upgrades included the replacement of the kitchens and bathrooms in each of the 12 units, as well as fresh paint and new lighting. The project’s general contractor was AllPhase Builders Perth Amboy, N.J.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Gerber, Danze employee clothing drive benefits Repeat Boutique
Gerber, Danze employee clothing drive benefits Repeat Boutique
Jun 14, 2017
Plumbing and Heating Nightmares III
Plumbing and Heating Nightmares III
Jun 06, 2017
Kohler launches new retail concept: Kohler Experience Centers
Kohler launches new retail concept: Kohler Experience Centers
Jun 05, 2017
PMI names trade association leader Stackpole as new CEO, executive director
PMI names trade association leader Stackpole as new CEO, executive director
Jun 05, 2017