American Standard employees help renovate New Jersey family shelter

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Representatives from Catholic Charities, Diocese of Metuchen, and American Standard, part of LIXIL, celebrated the completed renovation of the Naomi’s Way family shelter located in New Brunswick, N.J.

Working on the renovation of the Naomi’s Way family shelter are American Standard brand representatives (left to right): Jaci Little, manager, marketing communications; Kelly Kasper, senior specialist, social media marketing; Brittany Scotland, brand marketing coordinator; and Beth Randall, manager, creative and technical services.

Formerly a transitional housing program for single women with children, CCDOM will re-open the 12-apartment Naomi’s Way facility as permanent housing for families led by an adult with special needs, such as recovering from addiction or escaping domestic abuse, and families who are currently homeless.

As part of the renovation, more than 40 LIXIL employees volunteered roughly 330 hours to the project that included new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as fresh paint and new lighting. The employee effort was bolstered by more than $100,000 in donations of American Standard fixtures, faucets and labor renovation funds.

Facility upgrades included the replacement of the kitchens and bathrooms in each of the 12 units, as well as fresh paint and new lighting. The project’s general contractor was AllPhase Builders Perth Amboy, N.J.