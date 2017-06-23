American Standard wins Money Savings award for NextGen Selectronic faucets

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The American Standard NextGen Selectronic integrated commercial faucets have won a 2017 Money Saving Products Award in the “Water Savings” category from BUILDINGS magazine. The BUILDINGS editorial staff selected 41 products for facility managers on a tight budget.

The​ awards were created to recognize commercial products that enhance building management in areas such as energy efficiency, water conservation, space optimization, labor costs, occupant health, liability or durability.

The NextGen faucet line features a simple, integrated design and exclusive SmarTherm technology that incorporates an ASSE 1070-certified thermostatic hot water temperature limiter in the faucet. Th​is​ patent-pending technology includes a safety shut-off to automatically protect the user from scalding due to a spike in hot water temperature or an interruption to the cold water flow.

