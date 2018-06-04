Bill Tipps retires after 40 years at Gerber

WOODRIDGE, ILL. –- Gerber Plumbing Fixtures announced the retirement of longstanding employee Bill Tipps, director of business development at Gerber and Danze brands.

Tipps joined the company 12 years ago as a regional sales manager overseeing the wholesale market in the Midwest. Over his tenure with the company, he also served as national accounts manager for both Gerber and Danze brands, and national sales manager for Danze.

His knowledge and relationships within the plumber and wholesaler markets were impactful during a key time of development and growth for the company as a whole.

“Gerber and Danze have the potential to be a force in the industry, and I look forward to watching their growth and success,” Tipps said. “As for me, I am going to reacquaint myself with the beautiful Mrs. Tipps, spoil my grandchildren, get my golf handicap back below 10, do some volunteer work and write freelance articles for the industry.”

Before joining the Gerber and Danze teams, Tipps led sales and marketing teams for Delta Faucet Co., Bemis Corp., Universal-Rundle Corp. and Power Process Controls. In addition to his senior management and executive roles within the industry, Tipps owned his own residential interior design firm.