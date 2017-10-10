Gerber, Danze help children in need get back to school

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — To continue their mission of being strong supporters of the communities they serve, plumbing products manufacturers Gerber Plumbing Fixtures and Danze Inc. raised money and school supplies to outfit more than 100 backpacks for area children in need.

Gerber and Danze employees worked together to purchase pencils, pens, markers, folders, binders, glue sticks and much more for the Joliet School District through the organization Kits For Kidz.

Kits For Kidz provides a reliable and affordable alternative solution for charities, care agencies, churches, relief groups/organizations, other nonprofit entities and schools to purchase essential products for disadvantaged adults and children in their care and their community.