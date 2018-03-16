InSinkErator recalls SinkTop garbage disposal switches due to fire hazard

RACINE, WIS. — InSinkErator and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announce a recall of InSinkErator single-outlet SinkTop switches, manufactured by Mentor, Ohio-based Tecmark and distributed by InSinkErator. The air activated switch mounts to the sink or countertop and is an alternative to the traditional wall switch for a garbage disposal. Water can get into the power module, posing a fire hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled switches and contact InSinkErator for a free SinkTop switch replacement. InSinkErator has received 40 reports of water causing overheating damage to the power module and outlet beneath the sink. No injuries have been reported.

The model numbers are 76703, STS-SOSN, 78251 and 74300, and can be found on the back of the power module. InSinkErator is written on the front of the power module. The switches were sold with a chrome, white or satin nickel button/bezel as an accessory for garbage disposals. Garbage disposals activated by a wall switch are not affected by this recall.

Consumers should contact InSinkErator toll-free at 855/215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.insinkerator.com and click on “Safety Notice,” or www.insinkerator.safetynotice.expertinquiry.com for more information.

About 1.4 million of the units were sold between 2005 and October 2017 at home improvement stores, online websites and through plumbing contractors and outlets for between about $50 and $90. In addition, about 28 were sold in Canada.

Pictures are available here: www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/InSinkErator-Recalls-SinkTop-Switch-Accessory-for-Garbage-Disposals-Due-to-Fire-Hazard.