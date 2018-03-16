Menu
Recalled InSinkErator SinkTop garbage disposal switch InSinkErator
Press Release
Bath/Kitchen

InSinkErator recalls SinkTop garbage disposal switches due to fire hazard

The air activated switch mounts to the sink or countertop; water can get into the power module, posing a fire hazard.

RACINE, WIS. — InSinkErator and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announce a recall of InSinkErator single-outlet SinkTop switches, manufactured by Mentor, Ohio-based Tecmark and distributed by InSinkErator. The air activated switch mounts to the sink or countertop and is an alternative to the traditional wall switch for a garbage disposal. Water can get into the power module, posing a fire hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled switches and contact InSinkErator for a free SinkTop switch replacement. InSinkErator has received 40 reports of water causing overheating damage to the power module and outlet beneath the sink.  No injuries have been reported.

The model numbers are 76703, STS-SOSN, 78251 and 74300, and can be found on the back of the power module. InSinkErator is written on the front of the power module. The switches were sold with a chrome, white or satin nickel button/bezel as an accessory for garbage disposals. Garbage disposals activated by a wall switch are not affected by this recall.

Consumers should contact InSinkErator toll-free at 855/215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.insinkerator.com and click on “Safety Notice,” or www.insinkerator.safetynotice.expertinquiry.com for more information.

About 1.4 million of the units were sold between 2005 and October 2017 at home improvement stores, online websites and through plumbing contractors and outlets for between about $50 and $90. In addition, about 28 were sold in Canada.

Pictures are available here: www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/InSinkErator-Recalls-SinkTop-Switch-Accessory-for-Garbage-Disposals-Due-to-Fire-Hazard.

TAGS: Residential Plumbing
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
MAAX spa tub under recall
MAAX Spas recalls hot tubs, swim spas due to fire hazard
Mar 16, 2018
NoDraftHood.jpg
Plumbing and Heating Nightmares III
Feb 19, 2018
ctr1802_remodeling_Avon-Plumbing.jpg
Remodeling market to post strong gains in 2018
Feb 15, 2018
KBIS-DanzeMatteBlack.jpg
KBIS shows there’s an app for everything
Feb 15, 2018