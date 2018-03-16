MAAX Spas recalls hot tubs, swim spas due to fire hazard

CHANDLER, AZ. — This recall from MAAX Spas Industries Corp. and the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission and involves MAAX Spas’ hot tubs and swim spas containing a Delta UV generator, which is used to sanitize the water and plumbing inside the hot tub or swim spa. The UV generator can ignite while in use, posing a fire hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the hot tubs/swim spas and contact a MAAX Spas’ dealer for a free repair.

The company has received six reports of generators in the affected hot tubs and swim spas igniting and causing damage to the generators and surrounding hot tub or swim spa components. There have been no reports of injuries.

The generator’s model number is EA-4H-5. The model numbers for the hot tubs and swim spas are: 461; 470; 471; 472; 480; 481; 482; 780; 781; 5200; 5300; 5400; 5600; 7000; 7500; 8000; 8500; 9000; DT6; ENV; ES; ESX; GRD; LT6; MON; MT6; NUG; PRS; RB4; RL4; RS1; RS2; XB4; XL4; XSD; XSL; XSP; and XSR. The model name is the first 3 or 4 digits of the hot tub or swim spa serial number, and is engraved into a silver plate on the lower right or lower left corner of the front side of the hot tub or swim spa.

Consumers should contact MAAX Spas at 800/413-2704 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mountain Standard Time, Monday through Friday, email at [email protected] or visit online at www.maaxspas.com or www.deltauvrepair.com for more information.

About 550 units were sold in the United States through independent hot tub and swim spa retailers nationwide, from January 2012 through July 2015. Hot tubs were sold for about $4,000 to $15,000. Swim spas were sold for about $16,000 to $30,000. In addition, about 630 units were sold in Canada.

Photos of the models affected can be viewed here: www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/MAAX-Spas-Recalls-Hot-Tubs-and-Swim-Spas-Due-to-Fire-Hazard.