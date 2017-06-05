PMI names trade association leader Stackpole as new CEO, executive director

ROLLING MEADOWS, ILL. — Plumbing Manufacturers International appointed Kerry Stackpole, FASAE, CAE, as its new chief executive officer and executive director, effective June 12, 2017. He succeeds Barbara C. Higgens, who has led PMI for the past 19 years and will continue to assist in a consulting capacity during the transition to the new leader.

Kerry Stackpole

Stackpole has spent more than two decades leading trade associations in manufacturing, technology and services. His leadership helped grow technology associations from start-up into multimillion-dollar entities and established their positions as leading industry organizations.

Most recently, Stackpole served as an advance team leader for the Executive Office of the President, working both domestically and internationally to execute events on behalf of the president and vice president of the United States. Prior to the White House, he was president and CEO of Printing and Graphics Association Mid-Atlantic, crafting the association's award-winning marketing campaign and driving its merger with Printing Industries of Virginia. He also has served as CEO of four other trade associations and as an interim CEO and strategy consultant to professional groups.

“PMI has that rare combination of a passionate member base, a strong commitment to social action, and a talented team of people whose dedication to promoting safe, responsible plumbing is unmatched,” Stackpole said. “The extraordinary product innovations from our member firms and the continued commitment to sound environmental and public health policies are setting new standards to make water a more sustainable resource. I'm honored to join this dynamic leadership team and to partner with all the great people that fuel PMI's continued growth and success.”

Stackpole is a Certified Association Executive and Fellow of the American Society of Association Executives. He holds a Master’s of education in organization and management development from Cambridge College.