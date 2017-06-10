2017 Industry Luminaries

Back by popular demand is CONTRACTOR’s Industry Luminaries of the year — the list is made up of the most influential professionals in the plumbing and

hydronics industries. Once again, (this is the fourth year for our Industry Luminaries list) the staff of CONTRACTOR is excited to introduce the industry experts that are the most innovative and passionate professionals around.

Please keep in mind that we would like you — our readers — to help us grow the list this year. What other industry luminaries should be added? If you would like to nominate someone to be included, please e-mail Executive Editor Candace Roulo at [email protected] or Editorial Director Bob Mader at [email protected] with your nomination. Please include their name, title, company and why you are nominating them.