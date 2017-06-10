Menu
Management>Best Practices

2017 Industry Luminaries

Jim McHale top right introducing affordable SaTo products in Rwanda
Start Slideshow

Back by popular demand is CONTRACTOR’s Industry Luminaries of the year — the list is made up of the most influential professionals in the plumbing and
hydronics industries. Once again, (this is the fourth year for our Industry Luminaries list) the staff of CONTRACTOR is excited to introduce the industry experts that are the most innovative and passionate professionals around.   

Please keep in mind that we would like you — our readers — to help us grow the list this year. What other industry luminaries should be added? If you would like to nominate someone to be included, please e-mail Executive Editor Candace Roulo at [email protected] or Editorial Director Bob Mader at [email protected] with your nomination. Please include their name, title, company and why you are nominating them.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
5 common myths and tips when selling heat pump water heaters
5 common myths and tips when selling heat pump water heaters
Jun 12, 2017
A surprising secret for contractors to get more time in their day
A surprising secret for contractors to get more time in their day
Jun 12, 2017
Warren Nelson left and Collin Cook
Are you prepared for a visit from OSHA?
Jun 10, 2017
The engine that could: how contractors can produce a solid business plan
The engine that could: how contractors can produce a solid business plan
May 31, 2017