touching human brain iStock Getty Images Plus
EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: “Program Your Thoughts for Success”

The summer season keeps heating up, and we're continuing our series on summer preparedness.

EGIA

On this week's "Cracking the Code," New York Times bestselling author Weldon Long talks about the importance of mindset when business is peaking – and how to actually rewire the way you think to increase success. Plus, how to use affirmations, taking personal responsibility, and strategies for cutting down callbacks!

Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on 6/29.

 

TAGS: Business Development Business Coach
