EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: 'Selling with Storytelling'

People remember stories. Find a real-life story about your service that proves the point you're trying to make during a sale.

Stories are inherently compelling. But the way the brain processes them not only makes them engaging and memorable as a form of entertainment, but also a powerful tool when it comes to sales and marketing.

EGIA

In this week's Cracking the Code, Weldon Long explains how to incorporate stories to improve sales. Plus he answers questions on selling without seeming pushy, using trial closing statements, and more!

Watch it now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show, before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on 7/6.

