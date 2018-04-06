Menu
weldon long with customers EGIA
Management>Best Practices

EGIA “Cracking the Code” Weekly Show: DESTROYING the Price Objection

Weldon Long continues a series on overcoming, and even preventing, the price objection through product demonstrations.

Welcome to this week's "Cracking the Code" weekly show from Electric & Gas Industries Association.

This week: Don't just overcome the price objections from customers -- destroy them! In the latest episode of EGIA’s "Cracking the Code," New York Times bestselling author and contracting business expert Weldon Long continues a series on overcoming— and even preventing — the price objection by using a product demonstration, and he explains how you can tackle each day with passion and purpose.

Watch the Show Now HERE.

EGIA

'Cracking the Code' helps you overcome the daily challengings of contracting.

 

 

TAGS: Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Tech_as_sales.jpg
Seize an Opportunity or Serve the Customer?
Apr 03, 2018
shebuilds.jpg
Shapiro & Duncan, Rebuilding Together, partner for women-led workday
Mar 27, 2018
Technician servicing heating boiler
Do technicians really sell?
Mar 13, 2018
A busy contractor
The one lie that contractors fall for when things get busy
Mar 13, 2018