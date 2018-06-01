Menu
EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Weekly Show: The Right & Wrong Ways to Offer Financing

Proper financing plan means you have the right rates, months and prices.

When sales get rolling during summer, you must be able to offer customers a quality financing program.

Offering homeowners financing is a must for every contractor, on every sale — but there's a right way and a wrong way to go about it.

EGIA

On this week's episode of "Cracking the Code," Weldon Long uses viewer questions to explain the right way — the right rates, months and prices —and avoid the pitfalls. Plus how to capture the sales that are slipping through the cracks and strategies for motivating your service team!

Watch the show now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show, before it enters the members-only archive on June 8th.

 

