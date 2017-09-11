Menu
brain.jpg iStock/Thinkstock
Management>Best Practices

Embrace new technologies to beat your competition

Most of us like to keep doing things the same way. We use the same tools, the same materials and the same strategies year after year after year until we are made to change, either by competitive pressures or some other type of economic crisis.

Here’s an interesting statistic: J.C. Penney opened his first department store in 1902 in Wyoming. The JCPenney Corp. had more than 90 years of growth and successful experience in retail marketing before another upstart called Amazon came along in 1994. In 1997, Amazon stock was selling for $1.74 per share. JCPenney stock was being traded for $64.88 per share.

Today, JCPenney stock is selling for $3.93 per share. Amazon? It’s stock is selling for just around $1,000 per sha

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Radiant Technology
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Ethics.com
Are you an ethical contractor? Answer these 4 questions
Sep 11, 2017
Decisons.jpg
Don’t waste your decision-making ability
Sep 11, 2017
efficiency.jpg
Using lean manufacturing to improve shop productivity
Aug 16, 2017
teamwork.jpg
How to create a higher-performing team
Aug 15, 2017