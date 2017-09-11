Embrace new technologies to beat your competition

Here’s an interesting statistic: J.C. Penney opened his first department store in 1902 in Wyoming. The JCPenney Corp. had more than 90 years of growth and successful experience in retail marketing before another upstart called Amazon came along in 1994. In 1997, Amazon stock was selling for $1.74 per share. JCPenney stock was being traded for $64.88 per share.

Today, JCPenney stock is selling for $3.93 per share. Amazon? It’s stock is selling for just around $1,000 per sha