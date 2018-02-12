Five ways you should use video

One of the biggest trends that continues to grow is video. You can use video to build a stronger team and generate more sales. People are consuming more and more videos. Although videos used to be difficult to record, they aren’t anymore. Most of us carry in our pockets a smartphone. We might use it to text, access Facebook, or get photos for a client’s project. But the video function on your phone is powerful and under-utilized. Learn to leverage that technology and you can see