Mike Agugliaro shares top insights from the best business minds in new book

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – CEO Warrior founder Mike Agugliaro has released his seventh book, “Million Dollar CEO Warrior Insights – Series 1.” It’s a collection of conversations with five of the world’s top business experts: Brian Tracy, Cameron Herold, Mike Michalowicz, Larry Winget, and Dan Kuschell.



“If you want success in your business, don’t reinvent the wheel,” Agugliaro said. “It wasn’t luck that made us build our home service business into more than a $30 million a year operation, it was because we built our knowledge on top of what others have already achieved. This book is a collection of discussions I had with five of the world’s top business experts who were willing to open up and share their business strategies. I’m honored to share these insights with other business owners to help them learn the lessons that I have learned from these experts.”



In this new book, Brian Tracy shares insights about leadership, sales, productivity, and success. Cameron Herold reveals his best secrets to think strategically and create a vision for your business. Mike Michalowicz explains a game-changing way to become more profitable in your business. Larry Winget shows how to be a better entrepreneur, create core values, become successful, and master social media. And Dan Kuschell shares his powerful framework for succeeding in business.



“Million Dollar CEO Warrior Insights – Series 1” follows Agugliaro’s other well-known publications: “The Secrets of Business Mastery,” “The Secrets of Leadership Mastery,” “The Secrets of Communication Mastery,” “Why Your Business Sucks,” “Timeless Secrets of a Warrior,” and the “9 Pillars of Business Mastery.”



The new book is available for purchase from Amazon, or directly from CEO Warrior by visiting https://ceowarrior.com/insights/. Each of Agugliaro’s conversations with these business leaders is also available in audio.