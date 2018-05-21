Menu
gavel.jpg iStock/Thinkstock
Management>Best Practices

Save money on litigation with better document management

Whether it arises from a personal injury or payment dispute, lawsuits have become an unfortunate reality of almost every construction project.

Benjamin Franklin claimed that “in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” If our Founding Father were alive to experience today’s construction industry, he might add litigation to his list of certainties. Whether it arises from a personal injury or payment dispute, lawsuits have become an unfortunate reality of almost every construction project. This lamentable reality is particularly worrisome when it comes to paperless construction projects,

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Law
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Big_and_Small.jpg
Getting big, thinking small
May 22, 2018
Redwoods.jpg
Get big or go home
May 21, 2018
BillableHour.jpg
The future of the billable hour
May 21, 2018
Sunny.jpg
3 Things to do in your business this summer to make it your best summer yet
May 21, 2018