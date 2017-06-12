Menu
A surprising secret for contractors to get more time in their day
Management>Best Practices

A surprising secret for contractors to get more time in their day

The secret is: start using checklists!    A checklist seems like a ridiculously simple tool, but I promise that once you start using them everywhere, you’ll be surprised at how big of a difference they make.

Time. We could all use just a bit more of it, right? What kind of difference would it make in your day if you had an extra 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or even an entire hour? What would you do with it? Would you use it to grow your business? Would you spend it with your family?

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
5 common myths and tips when selling heat pump water heaters
5 common myths and tips when selling heat pump water heaters
Jun 12, 2017
Warren Nelson left and Collin Cook
Are you prepared for a visit from OSHA?
Jun 10, 2017
Jim McHale top right introducing affordable SaTo products in Rwanda
2017 Industry Luminaries
Jun 10, 2017
The engine that could: how contractors can produce a solid business plan
The engine that could: how contractors can produce a solid business plan
May 31, 2017