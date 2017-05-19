Menu
Tech’s aren’t chickens, and neither are plumbers!
Management>Best Practices

Tech’s aren’t chickens, and neither are plumbers!

Would you say that your technicians and plumbers feel that the way to get ahead is to compete? What if instead of competing, they were taught to collaborate? Working alongside smart, hardworking, and creative people is its own reward; I can assure you. 

This morning on my commute in I listened to a TED Talk podcast about the subject of the “Pecking Order” in relation to “super” chickens. Now, don’t take me wrong or misinterpret my sincere respect for our industry and our technicians and plumbers … they are undoubtedly far superior to chickens. However, I couldn’t help but associate our desire to hire, train and cultivate “superstar” technicians and plumbers in the same way that farmers want superior chickens. Believing they’ll both alw

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
5 common myths and tips when selling heat pump water heaters
5 common myths and tips when selling heat pump water heaters
Jun 12, 2017
A surprising secret for contractors to get more time in their day
A surprising secret for contractors to get more time in their day
Jun 12, 2017
Warren Nelson left and Collin Cook
Are you prepared for a visit from OSHA?
Jun 10, 2017
Jim McHale top right introducing affordable SaTo products in Rwanda
2017 Industry Luminaries
Jun 10, 2017