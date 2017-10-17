Menu
payee.jpg iStock/Thinkstock
Management>Best Practices

Who’s not getting paid? You!

The butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker and you. I have to laugh because that is a pretty good starting list for who doesn’t get paid what they are worth.

The butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker and you. I have to laugh because that is a pretty good starting list for who doesn’t get paid what they are worth. People go into business and put a ton on the line. They create a business plan and think, “This is the best idea of my life!” Then, a year down the road, they’re asking, “where in the heck is the money?”

Now, I’m not talking about getting paid from your customers. Most of us are past

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
defeat.jpg
Defeating your worst enemy (It’s not who you think)
Oct 18, 2017
smilingservice.jpg
What your women customers want
Sep 18, 2017
BrighamDickinson.jpg
Brigham Dickinson: Book More Calls, Wow More Customers
Sep 14, 2017
brain.jpg
Embrace new technologies to beat your competition
Sep 12, 2017