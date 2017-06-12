How to transfer your wealth to your family tax-free

Of the thousands of estate plans I have reviewed over my 46-plus years of practice, almost all of them — even the well drawn plans — fall into the trap of traditional estate planning. These plans typically use only two basic strategies: A revocable trust (more often called a living trust), which avoids probate. A two-trust arrangement (usually called “Trust A” and “Trust B,” or “a Marital Trust” and “Family Trust,” or something similar) is used to get the first $11 million (using 2017 numbers) of a married couple’s wealth to their heirs free of the estate tax.