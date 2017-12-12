Life insurance is still a way to deny the IRS

My original goal for this article was to begin an analysis of the proposed overhaul of the Internal Revenue Code and how to beat the new tax monster at his own game. No luck. Actually, no law. It's hard to believe that the GOP, with absolute voting control over both houses of Congress, has two separate versions of the new law — the House version and the Senate version.
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments