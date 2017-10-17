You need a life plan, not a death plan

There is an army of real-life lawyers who don’t ever seem to get things done. I’ll bet the farm that most contractors reading this column — who have done estate planning — can relate to the sad story that follows (true and, unfortunately, often repeated).

Here’s the story. A reader (Joe) of this column lives in Florida. Joe (age 62) started his business (Success Co.) from scratch. Now, Success Co. is a profitable and growing corporation with 87 employees.