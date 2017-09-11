You should swap your old insurance policy

If a CPA (including me) doesn't know how to solve a particular problem for a client, then we must find someone who can. But recognize that often your CPA's (or any other professional advisor's) ability to help you is more a matter of experience than knowledge.

And of course, no matter how knowledgeable or experienced, none of us know it all. That’s why often the use of a specific strategy, method or concept that could have helped many clients falls through the cracks, unnoticed.