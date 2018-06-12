Empowering women in the mechanical industry

Women comprise less than 10 percent of the entire construction workforce, 7 percent in engineering and 2 to 5 percent in the specialty trades such as HVAC technicians (2 percent), plumbers (2.2 percent) and welders (4.6 percent). They are better represented as construction managers (7.4 percent), helpers (9.4 percent) and inspectors (10.2 percent).
