For companies facing obstacles such as tight profit margins or a shrinking supply of skilled laborers, it can be extremely difficult to deliver professional service, quality and speed on every project. Even 30 minutes of extra time that was not originally budgeted for a project can be greatly harmful to a company’s bottom line. However, press technology has made it possible to overcome many of the hurdles of balancing quality with efficiency. This article will explain the benefits of Viega press technology and how the technology’s easy-to-train system can improve profitability, reduce risk and maximize efficiency by allowing contractors to complete more work in the same amount of billable time. Download the whitepaper now to learn more!