2017 Oregon Plumbing Specialty Code now available

ONTARIO, CA – The 2017 edition of the Oregon Plumbing Specialty Code (OPSC), a custom plumbing code for the state based on IAPMO’s 2015 Uniform Plumbing Code® (UPC), is now available.

The OPSC has been updated with recent 2017 Oregon amendments. The 2017 OPSC is available for purchase via the IAPMO web store at https://goo.gl/yTRD2m or by calling 800/85-IAPMO.

Provisions contained in the 2017 OPSC provide minimum standards to safeguard health, property and public welfare. It also protects against hazards that may arise from the use of plumbing and piping systems by

regulating and controlling the design, construction, installation, quality of materials, location and operation of plumbing piping systems within the state of Oregon.

Key changes to the 2014 OPCS include:

• Updated with recent 2017 Oregon amendments shown with double bar margin markers.

• The latest Oregon statutes and state rulings are referenced in boxes for further regulatory information.

• Sustainable Practices listed in Appendix L that may be adopted by local municipalities.

• Nonpotable Rainwater Catchment Systems in Chapter 16 and Potable Rainwater Catchment Systems in

Appendix K have been adopted by the state of Oregon as part of the plumbing code.

• Explanatory notes on Combination Waste and Vent Systems are now in Appendix B. Although not

permitted for adoption by local municipalities, they are printed for information.

• Chapter 2 contains new definitions.

• Chapter 4 is newly formatted and arranged to better locate provisions for plumbing fixtures.

• Additional backflow prevention devices are listed in Table 603.2.

• Enlarged provisions for joints and connections for water supply and sanitary drainage.

• Elimination of 2 ½-inch drain piping in Table 703.2.

• Revised Horizontal Wet Venting provisions and new provisions for Circuit Venting in Chapter 9.

For additional information, please contact IAPMO Technical Services Manager Dan Cole at 708/995-3009 or by email at [email protected]