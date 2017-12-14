2018 National Standard Plumbing Code Illustrated now available

ONTARIO, CA – The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) has released the 2018 edition of the National Standard Plumbing Code Illustrated (NSPC). This newly updated edition of the code, the first to be published by IAPMO, can be purchased via the IAPMO web store at goo.gl/5h65w3.

The 2018 NSPC provides the latest information about common materials, fixtures, devices, and equipment systems used or installed in plumbing systems. Illustrations and supplementary notes make it an indispensable training tool. It is being printed only in the popular illustrated format, with comments and illustrations clearly shown as supplemental material.

Appendix G, intended to promote sustainable plumbing practices, has been updated with revised excerpts from the 2015 IAPMO Green Plumbing and Mechanical Supplement.

“The NSPC Committee has kept the code up to date with the changes in the plumbing industry regarding new products, installation procedures, and public health and safety,” said Dick Wagner, NSPC Code Committee Chairman.

On June 1, the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) and the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) executed an agreement transferring ownership of

the NSPC to IAPMO. The transfer encompasses all editions of the NSPC, including the 2018 edition.

An inventory of all editions of the NSPC are stored and available for sale from IAPMO’s World Headquarters facility in Ontario. IAPMO will develop the 2021 edition of the NSPC in cooperation with existing NSPC

Committee members.

First published in 1933, the NSPC is designed to ensure the proper installation of plumbing systems, providing local and state governments, code administration bodies, and the industry with a modern code to protect

health and promote safety.