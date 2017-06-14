Code body ICC appoints Doll to head up communications

Menu
Whitney Doll brings more than 10 years of experience in nonprofit communications and public relations to the position.  Prior to joining ICC, Doll was the senior communications specialist at CNA and served as communications and events manager at Community of Hope.

WASHINGTON — The International Code Council named Whitney Doll as its new director of communications. Doll brings more than 10 years of experience in nonprofit communications and public relations to the position. She will oversee the council’s strategic communications initiatives and media relations program, and work closely with internal and external audiences to solidify the ICC brand.

“I’m delighted to welcome Whitney to the team; her communications expertise will be an asset to ICC as we look to raise the profile of the association and our membership,” said ICC Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “The growth of our external relations program will help us in our mission to provide the highest-quality codes and standards for creating safe and resilient buildings and communities.”

Prior to joining ICC, Doll was the senior communications specialist at CNA, a nonprofit research and analysis organization located in Arlington, Va. Doll managed CNA’s external relations program, which included media relations, social media and the external website. Previously, Doll served as communications and events manager at Community of Hope, a housing and health-care nonprofit in Washington, where she developed and oversaw all aspects of the organization’s communications plan.



She earned an M.A. in international politics from American University in Washington, and a B.A. in international politics from Pennsylvania State University in State College, Penn.

