IAPMO accepting comments for two Uniform Mechanical Code amendments

ONTARIO, CALIF. — IAPMO announced that two Tentative Interim Amendments to the 2015 edition of the Uniform Mechanical Code have been submitted for public comment. The submission deadline for comments is Sept. 5. Completed forms may be emailed to [email protected]

TIA UMC 006-15 would amend Section 1105.1 Human Comfort to add in the body of the code that cooling equipment used for human comfort in dwelling units shall be selected to satisfy the calculated loads determined in accordance with the Air Conditioning Contractors of America Manual J.

Similarly, TIA UMC-007-15 would amend Section 1105.1 to add in the body of the code that cooling equipment used for human comfort in dwelling units shall be selected in accordance with ACCA Manual S to satisfy the calculated loads determined in accordance with ACCA Manual J.

IAPMO invites all interested parties to review the proposed TIAs on the IAPMO website under Uniform Mechanical Code / Proposed TIAs and respond by filling out the comment forms for TIA UMC 006-15 and TIA UMC-007-15.

Questions should be directed to Enrique Gonzalez, code development administrator, IAPMO, 4755 E. Philadelphia St., Ontario, CA 91761; (909) 230-5535; or [email protected]