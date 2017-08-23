Menu
logo of the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO)
Press Release
Codes

IAPMO accepting comments for two Uniform Mechanical Code amendments

The Tentative Interim Amendments pertain to Section 1105.1 Human Comfort. The submission deadline for comments is Sept. 5.

ONTARIO, CALIF. — IAPMO announced that two Tentative Interim Amendments to the 2015 edition of the Uniform Mechanical Code have been submitted for public comment. The submission deadline for comments is Sept. 5. Completed forms may be emailed to [email protected]

TIA UMC 006-15 would amend Section 1105.1 Human Comfort to add in the body of the code that cooling equipment used for human comfort in dwelling units shall be selected to satisfy the calculated loads determined in accordance with the Air Conditioning Contractors of America Manual J.

Similarly, TIA UMC-007-15 would amend Section 1105.1 to add in the body of the code that cooling equipment used for human comfort in dwelling units shall be selected in accordance with ACCA Manual S to satisfy the calculated loads determined in accordance with ACCA Manual J.

IAPMO invites all interested parties to review the proposed TIAs on the IAPMO website under Uniform Mechanical Code / Proposed TIAs and respond by filling out the comment forms for TIA UMC 006-15 and TIA UMC-007-15.

Questions should be directed to Enrique Gonzalez, code development administrator, IAPMO, 4755 E. Philadelphia St., Ontario, CA 91761; (909) 230-5535; or [email protected]

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
logo of the American Society of Sanitary Engineering (ASSE)
ASSE issues interpretation of third-party certification agencies, certifiers
Aug 24, 2017
new-resnet-logo2.jpg
RESNET and the International Code Council form standard development committee
Aug 17, 2017
WaterSenseLogo.jpg
IAPMO-led effort convinces U.S. House subcommittee to reject proposed elimination of WaterSense
Jul 19, 2017
Florida.jpg
Florida legislature updates building code adoption procedures
Jun 29, 2017