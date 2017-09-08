IAPMO combines Code Development and Standards Departments, brings back Aguilar to lead new venture

ONTARIO, CA — The IAPMO Group is pleased to welcome back Hugo Aguilar, who will lead a newly combined Codes and Standards department as Vice President.

Aguilar returns following a yearlong stint as director of Codes and Standards for the American Supply Association (ASA), a national legislative and regulatory advocacy organization serving wholesaler-distributors and their suppliers in the PHCP-PVF industry. He spent five previous years with IAPMO as a code development administrator and staff liaison to the Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC®) technical committee. A California State Polytechnic University Pomona graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and a registered Professional Mechanical Engineer in the state of California, Aguilar brings personal knowledge of IAPMO’s processes and personnel as well as the experience of serving in a similar capacity the past year with ASA.

“I am glad to be back and blessed to have the opportunity to lead the IAPMO Codes and Standards Department,” Aguilar said. “I look forward to serving the industry with quality codes and standards that protect the health and safety of the public.”

IAPMO Code Development coordinates the ANSI-accredited voluntary consensus development process of the Uniform Codes, all designated as American National Standards. IAPMO Standards develops industry standards under its own ANSI-accredited process, to govern innovative plumbing, mechanical, solar, and recreational vehicle/manufactured housing products not fully covered by existing standards. The new Codes and Standards department will be housed at The IAPMO Group’s World Headquarters West building in Ontario, California.

“Combining these two essential business units into one department will allow efficiencies and expertise to be enhanced, better serving IAPMO’s other business units, our customers, and the industry as a whole,” said GP Russ Chaney, CEO of The IAPMO Group.

Senior Vice President of Code Development Lynne Simnick will transition to a new role as Senior Vice President of Special Projects for IAPMO while helping to complete development and publication of the 2018 Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®) and Uniform Mechanical Code.