IAPMO to host meetings on 2018 solar/hydronic, swimming pool codes

ONTARIO, CALIF. — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials will host Technical Committee Meetings in October toward the ANSI-accredited consensus development of the 2018 editions of the Uniform Solar Energy and Hydronics Code and Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code.

The technical committees, consisting of a broad coalition of industry experts — installers, inspection officials, contractors, engineers and manufacturers — will consider public comments to amend the USEHC and USPSHTC in advance of the release of the 2018 editions.

The USPSHTC is a model code developed by IAPMO to govern the installation and inspection of both public and private swimming pools, spas and hot tubs to ensure the safety of their operation. The USPSHTC Technical Committee will meet Oct. 24 via teleconference and consider the review of reference standards used in the industry.

The USEHC is a model code developed by IAPMO to govern the installation and inspection of solar energy and hydronics systems as a means of promoting the public's health, safety and welfare. The USEHC Technical Committee will consider solar, hydronics and geothermal topics during its meeting Oct. 25 at IAPMO World Headquarters West in Ontario, Calif. Topics include:

• Insulation and fasteners provisions for radiant and heating cooling systems

• Snow and ice melt system controls

• Slab penetration tube and joint protection used in hydronic systems;

• Listing requirements for ground-coupled and water-source heat pumps;

• Certification of DX heat pumps;

• Testing of vertical boreholes;

• Heat transfer mediums for geothermal systems;

• Provisions for ground heat exchanger testing;

• Provisions for geothermal system start-up; and

• Solar photovoltaic systems.

For questions about the USPSHTC or USEHC, contact Enrique Gonzalez by phone at (909) 230- 5535 or by email at [email protected]