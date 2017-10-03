IAPMO seeks proposals for 2021 UPC, UMC

ONTARIO, CALIF. — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials, publisher of the Uniform Plumbing Code and Uniform Mechanical Code, is calling for formal code proposals toward the development of the 2021 editions of these American National Standard-designated model codes.

The code proposal form, as well as proposal instructions and background on IAPMO’s ANSI-accredited consensus process, may be found at http://codes.iapmo.org/form_proposals_upc_umc_2021.aspx. All proposals recommending new text, revised text or the deletion of text must be written in legislative format and clearly state the reason behind the recommendation.

No proposals will be accepted after the 5 p.m. PST deadline on March 16, 2018.

Introduced in Los Angeles in 1928 and formally published as the Uniform Plumbing Code in 1945, the UPC is developed to govern the installation and inspection of plumbing systems as a means of promoting the public’s health, safety and welfare. Later published by IAPMO in 1967, the UMC provides the same governance for mechanical systems.

Developed and subsequently republished at the conclusion of each three-year code cycle, the UPC and UMC are designed to provide consumers with safe plumbing, heating and mechanical systems while, at the same time, allowing latitude for innovation and new technologies.

IAPMO employs a voluntary consensus development process accredited by the American National Standards Institute, gathering the largest assembly of plumbing and mechanical experts in the world at its annual education and business conference and technical committee meetings, enabling anyone — members and nonmembers alike — to have a voice on proposed changes to the code.

The 2021 editions of the UPC and UMC will mark the seventh time these codes have been developed in this manner and the fourth time they have been developed pursuant to IAPMO’s status as an ANSI Audited Designator.

IAPMO urges its members and other interested parties to get involved in the code development process to ensure effectiveness in preserving the public health, safety and welfare through fair and balanced development of the uniform codes. Installers, plumbing and mechanical officials, the construction industry, engineers and manufacturers all benefit from a cooperative effort in developing codes.

For questions about submitting proposals for either code, contact Enrique Gonzalez at (909) 230-5535 or by email at [email protected]