IAPMO seeks Technical Committee members for 2021 UPC and UMC

ONTARIO, CA — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) is seeking volunteers to participate on two technical committees working toward the development of the 2021 editions of the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC) and Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC). The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 1, 2018.

The UPC and UMC technical committees each seek members in the following categories: manufacturer, user, installer/maintainer, labor, research/standards/testing laboratory, enforcing authority, consumer, and special expert. These committees are assembled in accordance with the Regulations Governing Committee Projects and the Guide for the Conduct of Participants in the IAPMO codes and standards development process. These documents may be viewed at the following URL: http://codes.iapmo.org/

Within these documents, prospective technical committee participants may find information on the scope andgeneral guidelines for the conduct of these committees. The provisions of these codes apply to the erection, installation, alteration, repair, relocation, replacement, addition to, and use or maintenance of plumbing and mechanical systems.

Introduced in Los Angeles in 1928 and formally published as the Uniform Plumbing Code in 1945, the UPC is developed to govern the installation and inspection of plumbing systems as a means of promoting the public’s health, safety and welfare. Later published by IAPMO in 1967, the UMC provides the same governance for mechanical (HVAC, combustion, exhaust, refrigeration) systems. Developed and subsequently republished at the conclusion of each three-year code cycle, the UPC and UMC are designed to provide consumers with plumbing, heating, and mechanical systems that meet all applicable standards while, at the same time, allowing latitude for innovation and new technologies.

IAPMO employs a consensus development process accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), gathering the largest assembly of plumbing and mechanical experts in the world at its annual

education and business conference and technical committee meetings, enabling anyone — members and nonmembers alike — to lend their voice to proposed changes to the code. The 2021 editions of the UPC and UMC will mark the seventh time these codes have been developed in this manner.

IAPMO urges its members and other interested parties to get involved in the process to ensure effectiveness in preserving the public’s health, safety, and welfare through fair and balanced development of its codes and standards. Installers, plumbing and mechanical officials, the construction industry, engineers, and manufacturers all benefit from a cooperative effort in developing codes.

Anybody interested in serving on one of these committees may complete the application online at the Code Development webpage: http://forms.iapmo.org/iapmo/committee/app_tech_committee.aspx

Should you have any questions, please contact Enrique Gonzalez, Code Development Administrator, by phone

at 909/230-5535 or by email at [email protected]