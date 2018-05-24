Registration is open for the 2018 ICC Annual Conference, Code Hearings and Expo

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Registration is now open for the 2018 International Code Council Annual Conference, Code Hearings and Expo, which will be held on October 21-31, 2018, in Richmond, Va. This important building industry event offers educational sessions led by world-renowned experts, networking opportunities, historic building tours and the chance to influence the 2021 International Codes (I-Codes). Register by Sunday, September 16, to take advantage of early-bird savings.

This year’s keynote speaker is Matt Paxton, a top hoarding expert featured on the hit television show Hoarders. He will share his expertise about a topic that is inextricably linked to building safety, fire prevention and the codes. The International Property Maintenance Code in particular provides requirements for a minimum level of safety and sanitation in existing structures that covers cleanliness, rubbish disposal, rodent infestation and means of egress.

The ICC Annual Conference offers a number of education programs for building safety professionals at all levels of their career that cover the I-Codes, disaster response, leadership, new technologies and much more. This year’s conference also includes a new plumbing, mechanical and fuel gas track. Attendees can earn continuing education units for these courses.

Conference participants receive free entrance to the Building Safety & Design Expo, where they can attend additional education sessions, talk with exhibitors, and collect information about the latest construction techniques, technology, building products and applications. Other conference activities include the fourth annual Ron Burton Golf Outing, the Bob Fowler Motorcycle Ride and Global Connections Day.

The 2018 code development process continues immediately after the ICC Annual Conference with the Public Comment Hearings. The hearings provide an opportunity for participants to influence the 2021 I-Codes, the most widely-used and adopted set of building safety codes in the world. At the hearings, Governmental Member Voting Representatives vote on hundreds of proposed code changes on behalf of their respective jurisdictions. For details about the code development process, download these infographics: How It Works and By the Numbers.

The American Gas Association, Koffel Associates, NTA, Smart Vent, Softwood Lumber Board, UL and many others are making this event possible through their sponsorships. Click here to see the full list of sponsors and learn about how to become a sponsor.

For more information about the conference, visit www.iccsafe.org/conference. Use the hashtag #ICCAC18 to join the online conversation.