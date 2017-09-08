Back to School

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OHIO—As most school districts grow and replace their 40- or 50-year-old buildings, many are moving toward larger intermediate facilities, taking a load off their elementary schools. This inevitably alters the way school buildings are being built. The new, 258,000-sq.-ft., Grades 3-8, North Ridgeville intermediate school near Cleveland, for example, is following a fairly new trend in educational facility construction: the buildings are divided into distinct areas that a