Elkay recalls water coolers, bottle filling stations due to shock hazard

SAVANNA, ILL. — The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission and Elkay Plumbing Products Co. announce a recall of Elkay and Halsey Taylor water coolers and bottle filling stations. Internal screws that secure the grounding wire can break and allow the grounding wire to become loose, posing a shock hazard.

About 31,600 were sold through Elkay distributors from May 2017 through June 2017 for between $600 and $7,450.

The firm has received 362 reports of broken screws being found in units prior to installation. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water coolers and bottle filling stations, unplug the units and contact Elkay for a free repair. Call Elkay toll-free at 866/243-3070 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., email [email protected] or visit www.elkay.com and click on PRODUCT RECALL for more information. In addition, consumers can go to www.checkmycooler.com and enter a unit’s full serial number to see if it is included in the recall.

This recall involves Elkay and Halsey Taylor water coolers and bottle filling stations with the model numbers that begin with the letter and number combinations listed below. They are mainly installed in public facilities such as schools/universities, office buildings and airports.

The brand Elkay or Halsey Taylor is identified on the front of the units with a nameplate or embossing and the affected serial numbers begin with the numbers 1704, 1705 or 1706. For more information on where to identify the model numbers and serial numbers on the units, visit www.checkmycooler.com.

Elkay models:

• ECP8, ECU8

• EFA (4, 8, 14, 16, 20)

• EFHA (8, 14)

• EFOA8

• EFY8

• EHFSA8

• EMABF(TL)8

• ESWA8

• EW(TL)A (4, 8, 14, 16, 20)

• EWCA (4, 8, 14)

• EZ (all models)

• FD700 (3, 5, 10)

• HEW3

• LFAE (8, 14, 20)

• LFDE10

• LMABF(TL)8

• LVRC(TL)8

• LVRCGRN(TL)8

• LVRCHD(TL)8

• LWAE (8, 14)

• LWCE4

• LZ (all models)

• OHFAVR8

• VRC(TL)8, VRC(TL)FR (D, 8)

• VRCGRN(TL)8

• VRCHD(TL)8

Halsey Taylor models:

• HAC(G)8

• HBW8

• HOF14

• HTHBHAC(G)8

• HTHBHVR8

• HTVZ (all models)

• HVR(GRN)8

• HVR8HD

• S (300, 500, 10000)

• SCWT (8, 14, 20)

• SW (4, 8, 14)

• WC8

• WM(8, 14, 16)

• XP8

To view photos of the affected models, visit www.cpsc.gov/recalls/2018/elkay-recalls-water-coolers-and-bottle-filling-stations-due-to-shock-hazard.