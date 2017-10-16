Applying radiant windows in natatoriums

This is a continuation of a series of articles on the benefits of applying electrically heated Thermal Dynamic Windows, also known as Radiant Windows.
In the previous articles, we were looking at the potential applications of applying the radiant windows in settings where condensation production on the cooler glass surfaces as a possibility. One area that we didn’t look at was the application in natatoriums or indoor swimming pools.
Historically speaking, natatoriums hav
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
1 comment
Hide comments