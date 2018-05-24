Menu
FieldBoss.jpg FIELDBOSS
FIELDBOSS version 2.8 gives technicians the ability to update time, work performed, and follow up work required, as well as physically apply products to the job to ensure accurate job pricing.
Management>Feldmans

Apps assist biz functions, detailed “menu” pricing, and refrigerant calculations

Suitable for medium and large residential and commercial contractors, FIELDBOSS features estimating and quoting, work order, scheduling and dispatch, billing and invoicing, contract management, and equipment tracking.

The cloud-based software solution FIELDBOSS Contractor (www.fieldboss.com, 416/644-1458) is a customized application built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, which shares the look and feel of Microsoft Office 365 and is configured specifically to facilitate business functions, including accounting.

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Software Technology
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ScheduleEngine.jpg
Field service scheduling and management solutions
May 10, 2018
Synchroteam.jpg
Three cloud-based solutions
Apr 16, 2018
Using Streem app on jobiste
Smartphones to the forefront
Mar 13, 2018
ServiceTrade.jpg
Field service, jobsite WiFi, and HVAC calcs
Feb 15, 2018