Menu
laptop_hardhat.jpg iStock/Thinkstock
Management>Feldmans

Enhancing efficiency in and from the field

User interest in mobile access to project-critical information continues to drive development and refinement of business software directed to construction professionals.

User interest in mobile access to project-critical information continues to drive development and refinement of business software directed to construction professionals.   

Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate version 17.1 (www.sage.com), the recently released end-to-end construction management software for construction and real estate companies, now includes access to data in the field through a new mobile responsive websit

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Software
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
software-copy.jpg
Software for home, the field and the back office
Sep 11, 2017
calendar on computer monitor
Expediting scheduling and quotes
Aug 17, 2017
software.jpg
Software solutions for any-sized contractors
Jul 11, 2017
Solutions for in the home and on the road
Solutions for in the home and on the road
Jun 13, 2017