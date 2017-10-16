Enhancing efficiency in and from the field

User interest in mobile access to project-critical information continues to drive development and refinement of business software directed to construction professionals.
Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate version 17.1 (www.sage.com), the recently released end-to-end construction management software for construction and real estate companies, now includes access to data in the field through a new mobile responsive websit
