ScheduleEngine.jpg Schedule Engine
A homeowner using the Schedule Engine app in the company's promotional video.
Management>Feldmans

Field service scheduling and management solutions

Through SMS/text or custom branded web, mobile and Facebook apps, homeowners can schedule, track and pay for services from their smartphone.

The cloud-based Schedule Engine (www.scheduleengine.com, 717/368-8825) automates and optimizes appointment scheduling and day of service communication with home owners for home service contractors. Sold as ‘white-labeled’ software, the solution is re-branded to appear proprietary, as if the contractor made it.

TAGS: Technology Software Smartphones
