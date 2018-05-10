Field service scheduling and management solutions

The cloud-based Schedule Engine (www.scheduleengine.com, 717/368-8825) automates and optimizes appointment scheduling and day of service communication with home owners for home service contractors. Sold as ‘white-labeled’ software, the solution is re-branded to appear proprietary, as if the contractor made it.
