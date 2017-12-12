Menu
nextraq_screenshot.jpg NexTraq
A screen capture of the NexTraq GPS fleet management solution.
Management>Feldmans

Schedule service and track your fleet

Send A Job is cloud-based field service scheduling software for residential and commercial contractors.

Send A Job is cloud-based field service scheduling software for residential and commercial contractors (www.sendajob.com, 855/790-7363 monthly per-user subscription fees, free 30-day trial). The software incorporates invoicing and client management and supports access of all essential data by techs, management and others from any mobile device, 24/7.

TAGS: Software Fleet Management
